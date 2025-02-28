Donovan Clingan News: Solid impact down low Friday

Clingan accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Friday's 121-102 win over the Nets.

Clingan continues to benefit from the absences of Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Willams (knee), handling the bulk of the center minutes. Across his last six appearances as a starter, Clingan has averaged 9.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals in 23.1 minutes while shooting 63.9 percent from the field. The rookie first-rounder may be extremely raw offensively, but the Trail Blazers and fantasy managers should be encouraged by what Clingan brings to the table as a rebounder and rim protector.