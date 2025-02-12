Donovan Clingan News: Starting sans Ayton

Clingan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

With Deandre Ayton (calf) out Wednesday, Clingan will join Portland's starting lineup. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.9 rebounds, 6.8 points, 2.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 22.1 minutes across 10 games as a starter this season, granting him boosted fantasy value.