Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Starting sans Ayton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 4:50pm

Clingan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

With Deandre Ayton (calf) out Wednesday, Clingan will join Portland's starting lineup. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.9 rebounds, 6.8 points, 2.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 22.1 minutes across 10 games as a starter this season, granting him boosted fantasy value.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now