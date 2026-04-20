Donovan Clingan News: Steamrolled by Wemby in Game 1

Clingan totaled four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to San Antonio in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The second-year center had recorded double-doubles in his last two regular-season matchups with the Spurs, but Clingan simply couldn't handle Victor Wembanyama in the latter's playoff debut. Through seven contests in April, Clingan is averaging 10.0 points, 10.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 threes over 26.1 minutes, and he'll need to raise his game if Portland is going to avoid a quick exit.