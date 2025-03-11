Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Steps up for Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Clingan accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 130-120 loss to the Warriors.

This was the line Clingan's patient fantasy managers have been waiting for -- in his previous 10 games, the center averaged just 6.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 21.1 minutes. Monday's game illustrates just how much upside Clingan can offer, and it could be a sign of things to come to close out the season.

