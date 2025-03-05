Donovan Clingan News: Struggles in loss Wednesday

Clingan racked up two points (1-3 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-118 loss to Boston.

Clingan failed to have an impact, tallying just two points during his time on the floor. Despite starting, Clingan's production has been far from consistent. His size typically results in solid rebound and block numbers, however, his lack of mobility and offensive versatility could be an issue moving forward. Although he should remain the starter until Deandre Ayton returns from a calf injury, Clingan's upside is capped due to the aforementioned shortcomings.