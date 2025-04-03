Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Swats three shots Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Clingan amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 win over Toronto.

Clingan's scoring wasn't needed Thursday as Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and Dalano Banton combined for 95 of Portland's 112 points. Clingan was active on the boards (including five offensive rebounds, and he finished second in that category behind Avdija. Since permanently entering the Trail Blazers' starting lineup Feb. 12, Clingan has averaged 7.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks over 25.0 minutes per game.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
