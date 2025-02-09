Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Three swats in limited run Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Clingan chipped in zero points (0-1 FG), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over six minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to Minnesota.

Clingan made an immediate impact on the defensive end in his limited playing time, recording a game-high mark in swats. The rookie big man has seen a decline in minutes of late, averaging 1.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in only 10.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now