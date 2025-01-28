Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan News: Won't start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 5:37pm

Clingan will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

The rookie big man will shift back to the bench with Deandre Ayton (knee) returning from a three-game absence. Clingan has appeared in each of the club's last two outings following a five-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, during which he has amassed four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 19 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and one steal across 38 total minutes.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
