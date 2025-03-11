Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:40pm

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Mitchell's groin injury is "definitely nothing serious," and he is a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

While Atkinson relayed that the groin soreness shouldn't cause a long-term setback, he also added that the team tends to err on the side of caution, per Amico. If the club holds the superstar shooting guard out of Tuesday's contest, Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro could see a bump in minutes, especially if De'Andre Hunter (illness) is ruled out.

