Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Heads back to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 5:36pm

Mitchell exited Saturday's game against the 76ers and went back to the locker room for unknown reasons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear if Mitchell is dealing with an injury, but he exited the game midway through the first quarter and went to the locker room. While he's off the court, expect Sam Merrill and Caris LeVert to see more run.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now