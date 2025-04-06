Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 5:02pm

Mitchell appeared to have injured his left leg during Sunday's game against the Kings and walked to the locker room on his own power, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell has been the Cavaliers' backbone and undisputed leader this season, but the team may power through without him for the rest of the game Sunday against Sacramento. The superstar guard logged 18 minutes, racking up 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal before heading to the locker room.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
