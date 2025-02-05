Donovan Mitchell Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit with a right shoulder contusion.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day appears to be on the table. Mitchell played 36 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday, finishing with 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. If Mitchell is unable to play, the Cavaliers could look to Max Strus, Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert to soak up some minutes.