Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 12:06pm

Mitchell is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit with a right shoulder contusion.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so a maintenance day appears to be on the table. Mitchell played 36 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday, finishing with 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. If Mitchell is unable to play, the Cavaliers could look to Max Strus, Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert to soak up some minutes.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now