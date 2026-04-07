Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 12:28pm

Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Mitchell remains day-to-day after sitting out Monday. The Cavaliers will be getting some reinforcements back Wednesday, however, as James Harden and Max Strus are no longer on the injury report.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic
NBA
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago