Donovan Mitchell Injury: Listed as questionable
Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Mitchell remains day-to-day after sitting out Monday. The Cavaliers will be getting some reinforcements back Wednesday, however, as James Harden and Max Strus are no longer on the injury report.
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