Donovan Mitchell Injury: Out against Detroit

Mitchell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Mitchell will miss a game for a third time this season for the Cavaliers as he deals with a right shoulder injury. Cleveland could turn to Max Strus, Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert to help pick up the slack in the backcourt with the team's best player on the mend.