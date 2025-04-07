Donovan Mitchell Injury: Out Tuesday with ankle sprain

Mitchell won't play Tuesday against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.

Mitchell sustained the injury during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Kings, though he was able to check back into the game following a brief exit. The severity of the sprain isn't known, but even if it's just a minor concern, the Cavaliers won't take any chances with the star guard Tuesday while the team needs just one win over its final four games of the regular season to clinch the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. His absence Tuesday could lead to elevated usage for Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and increased playing time for Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter.