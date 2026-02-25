Donovan Mitchell Injury: Out Wednesday with groin injury
Mitchell has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a right groin strain.
The severity of Mitchell's injury is unclear, and since Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, the Cavaliers may be holding him out simply as a matter of caution. Cleveland lists backcourt mate James Harden (thumb) as questionable, so if he's sidelined along with Mitchell, plenty of minutes would be available for the likes of Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Dennis Schroder, Craig Porter and Keon Ellis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More