Donovan Mitchell Injury: Practices in full Friday

Mitchell (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mitchell has missed the past four games for the Cavs, but getting through a full practice Friday suggests he's on the cusp of a return. However, the Cavs' next two games come as a Sunday-Monday back-to-back set, so it's unlikely that Mitchell will be available for both of those games. Check back for another update closer to Sunday's tip.