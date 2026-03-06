Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Practices in full Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Mitchell (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mitchell has missed the past four games for the Cavs, but getting through a full practice Friday suggests he's on the cusp of a return. However, the Cavs' next two games come as a Sunday-Monday back-to-back set, so it's unlikely that Mitchell will be available for both of those games. Check back for another update closer to Sunday's tip.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago