Donovan Mitchell Injury: Probable for Sunday
Mitchell (groin) is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
After missing the past four games for Cleveland, Mitchell is trending towards a return to action. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers handle his minutes.
