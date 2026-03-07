Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Mitchell (groin) is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

After missing the past four games for Cleveland, Mitchell is trending towards a return to action. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers handle his minutes.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played
Author Image
Adam King
5 days ago