Donovan Mitchell Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Mitchell (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Mitchell has a chance to return from a two-game absence due to left groin soreness. He had averaged 25.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 31.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break and prior to his injury. Isaac Okoro would be in line to make a third consecutive start if Mitchell is unable to suit up Sunday.