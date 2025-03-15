Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Mitchell (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Mitchell has a chance to return from a two-game absence due to left groin soreness. He had averaged 25.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 31.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break and prior to his injury. Isaac Okoro would be in line to make a third consecutive start if Mitchell is unable to suit up Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
