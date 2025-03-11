Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell Injury: Ruled out against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:21pm

Mitchell (groin) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday despite his left groin injury not being considered serious. Still, Cleveland will be cautious with the star guard, which should open up increased playing time for Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro. Mitchell's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.

