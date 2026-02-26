Donovan Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Mitchell (groin) won't play Friday in Detroit.
This will be Mitchell's second straight game on the inactive list, and it's somewhat discouraging that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, Mitchell should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Brooklyn. Expect more shots for Dennis Schroder, Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill while Mitchell is out and more minutes for Craig Porter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More