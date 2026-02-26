Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 2:11pm

Mitchell (groin) won't play Friday in Detroit.

This will be Mitchell's second straight game on the inactive list, and it's somewhat discouraging that he's getting ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, Mitchell should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Brooklyn. Expect more shots for Dennis Schroder, Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill while Mitchell is out and more minutes for Craig Porter.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago