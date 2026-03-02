Donovan Mitchell Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Mitchell (groin) is out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Mitchell is sidelined for a fourth straight contest with a strained right groin, but he'll now have five days off until Sunday's showdown against the Celtics to recover. Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill are both worthy streaming candidates for as long as Mitchell remains on the shelf.
