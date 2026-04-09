Donovan Mitchell Injury: Sitting out Friday
Mitchell is out for Friday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle injury management.
Mitchell appears to be receiving a maintenance-related absence Friday. Sunday's matchup versus the Wizards is his last chance to appear during the regular season. Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder should see a boost in playing time in the Cleveland backcourt Friday.
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