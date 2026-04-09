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Donovan Mitchell Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Mitchell is out for Friday's game against the Hawks due to right ankle injury management.

Mitchell appears to be receiving a maintenance-related absence Friday. Sunday's matchup versus the Wizards is his last chance to appear during the regular season. Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder should see a boost in playing time in the Cleveland backcourt Friday.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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