Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:52am

Mitchell is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain.

This is almost certainly a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Mitchell seemed fine on Sunday against the Pacers with 38 points (16-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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