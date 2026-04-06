Donovan Mitchell Injury: Sitting out Monday
Mitchell is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left ankle sprain.
This is almost certainly a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Mitchell seemed fine on Sunday against the Pacers with 38 points (16-27 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes.
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