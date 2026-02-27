Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Unlikely to miss significant time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Friday that Mitchell's right groin strain is not a "long-term thing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell is set to miss a second consecutive contest Friday due to the groin injury, though he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets. Until the star guard is cleared to return, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter are candidates for increased minutes.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
