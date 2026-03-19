Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Unlikely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Mitchell (eye) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell is expected to sit out due to a left eye contusion he sustained in Tuesday's win over the Bucks. Jaylon Tyson and Dennis Schroder are the most likely candidates to replace Mitchell in the starting lineup, depending on if the Cavaliers want to deploy a smaller or bigger first unit.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Alex Barutha
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago