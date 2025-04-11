Donovan Mitchell Injury: Won't play Friday
Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell will miss a third straight game due to an ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Kings. He was able to return to that game following a brief exit, but the severity remains unclear. With the Cavaliers locked into the top seed in the Eastern Conference, they can afford to be cautious with their superstar guard.
