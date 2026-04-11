Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Mitchell will be joined on the inactive list by several other key contributors in Cleveland's regular-season finale due to injury maintenance. With the Cavaliers set to be very shorthanded in the backcourt, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor are likely to step into expanded roles.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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