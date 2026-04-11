Donovan Mitchell Injury: Won't play Sunday
Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Mitchell will be joined on the inactive list by several other key contributors in Cleveland's regular-season finale due to injury maintenance. With the Cavaliers set to be very shorthanded in the backcourt, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor are likely to step into expanded roles.
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