Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 2:46pm

Mitchell won't play Tuesday against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.

The severity of this injury is unclear, though it does come out of nowhere. The Cavaliers are locked into the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so it's possible the team is being cautious. It remains to be seen if Mitchell will return Thursday against the Pacers. In his absence, Ty Jerome, Max Strus and Sam Merrill could be more involved for the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
