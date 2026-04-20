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Donovan Mitchell News: Another 30-point performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Mitchell registered 30 points (13-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 115-105 Game 2 win over the Raptors in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Like he did in Game 1, Mitchell led all players in scoring Monday, with nine of his points coming in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. He has scored 30-plus points in each of the first two games of the series while connecting on 55.8 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 8-for-17 from three-point range). Mitchell and the Cavs will hit the road for Game 3 on Thursday, and the last time he was in Toronto was Nov. 24 in a 110-99 loss, when he played 34 minutes and finished with 17 points, eight assists, one rebound and one steal.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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