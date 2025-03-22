Donovan Mitchell News: Another rough shooting night

Mitchell chipped in seven points (2-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 123-112 loss to the Suns.

The All-Star guard remains mired in a shooting slump. While sheer volume has allowed Mitchell to top 20 points in five of his eight March appearances, he's shooting just 32.9 percent from the floor and a woeful 17.9 percent from beyond the arc on the month, and averages of 20.9 points, 5.1 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals.