Donovan Mitchell News: Another rough shooting night
Mitchell chipped in seven points (2-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 123-112 loss to the Suns.
The All-Star guard remains mired in a shooting slump. While sheer volume has allowed Mitchell to top 20 points in five of his eight March appearances, he's shooting just 32.9 percent from the floor and a woeful 17.9 percent from beyond the arc on the month, and averages of 20.9 points, 5.1 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now