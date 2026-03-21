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Donovan Mitchell News: Available for Saturday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Mitchell (eye) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, per Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com.

Mitchell will return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence caused by a left eye contusion. While his return leaves less usage for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, both guards could still see decent usage Saturday with Jaylon Tyson (toe) ruled out. Tyson had moved into the starting unit during Mitchell's absence on Thursday, but his sideline status leaves a void in the wing rotation. Expect Ellis and Schroder to maintain a presence in the rotation to help bridge the gap, though Mitchell and James Harden will resume their roles as the primary engines of the Cleveland offense.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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