Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Mitchell (rest) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Mitchell missed Thursday's game versus Toronto for rest purposes on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he was always expected to return for Sunday's game. He's had a tough January so far, posting averages of 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers over his last three outings.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now