Donovan Mitchell News: Available for Sunday

Mitchell (rest) will be available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Mitchell missed Thursday's game versus Toronto for rest purposes on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he was always expected to return for Sunday's game. He's had a tough January so far, posting averages of 15.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers over his last three outings.