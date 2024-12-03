Donovan Mitchell News: Briefly exits Tuesday
Mitchell (shoulder) briefly exited Tuesday's game against the Wizards in the third quarter, though he has since checked back in, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The superstar exited the game in the beginning of the third quarter after running into a hard screen from Jonas Valanciunas. However, Mitchell should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way after briefly visiting the locker room.
