Donovan Mitchell News: Dishes 11 dimes vs. Dallas
Mitchell logged 26 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, one rebound and two steals over 39 minutes during the Cavaliers' 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.
Mitchell didn't have the most efficient performance from the field, but he led the Cavs in assists while limiting himself to just one turnover. It was the third time this season that the All-Star shooting guard logged 10 or more assists, en route to his fifth double-double of the season. Mitchell has averaged 24.4 points, 7.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals over 33.7 minutes per game over his last five outings.
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