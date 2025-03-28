Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell News: Dishes out season-high 14 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:37am

Mitchell closed with 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 victory over San Antonio.

The Cavaliers had to work harder than expected to get past the Spurs in this one, and they probably wouldn't have done it without the contributions of Mitchell -- particularly in the passing column. The 14 assists were a season-high mark for the superstar. He's cleared the 20-point mark in six of his 10 appearances this month, a span in which he's averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

