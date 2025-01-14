Donovan Mitchell News: Dominates Pacers with 35 points
Mitchell posted a game-high 35 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 victory over Indiana.
Mitchell was dominant for the Cavaliers on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 35 points that represented his highest scoring output since a Dec. 27 win over Denver. Over his last 11 appearances, the 28-year-old superstar guard has averaged 22.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.7 three-pointers while shooting 41.8 percent from deep. Mitchell draws a very difficult assignment during Thursday's showdown in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, who rank first in the league in defensive efficiency rating (102.9).
