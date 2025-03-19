Donovan Mitchell News: Double-double against Clips

Mitchell registered 18 points (5-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 loss to the Clippers.

The double-double was his fourth of the season, but surprisingly his first involving assists. Mitchell still hasn't quite found his shot since returning from a two-game absence due to a minor groin injury, going 5-for-23 (21.7 percent) from three-point range in two contests since rejoining the lineup.