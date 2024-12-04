Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell News: Drains four threes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Mitchell accumulated 19 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-87 victory over the Wizards.

While it was far from his best scoring effort, Mitchell tied Evan Mobley for the team scoring lead, and his four made threes tied Sam Merrill to lead the Cavs on the night. Mitchell is on pace for the best season of his career from beyond the arc -- through 21 contests, he's shooting 40.2 percent from long distance while averaging 3.7 threes a game.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
