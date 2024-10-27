Donovan Mitchell News: Drops 30 points in blowout win

Mitchell registered 30 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 win over the Wizards.

After starting the season 3-for-13 from deep, Mitchell found his three-point stroke Saturday. He also dished out five steals for a second straight contest and recorded a game-high four steals. Mitchell is the go-to player on a contending team, making him an elite fantasy option moving forward.