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Donovan Mitchell News: Drops 32 points in Game 1 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Mitchell supplied 32 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 126-113 Game 1 win over the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

Mitchell turned in an efficient performance en route to a game-high 32 points, scoring 11 in the third quarter to give the Cavaliers a 21-point lead heading into the fourth. The star guard also tied the game-high mark in steals and was one of three Cleveland players to tally two swipes. Mitchell has reached the 30-point threshold in each of his last three appearances and will look to power the Cavaliers to another home win in Game 2 on Monday.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
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