Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell News: Drops 37 points vs. Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Mitchell had 37 points (12-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 144-126 victory over Chicago.

In a near replica of his last outing against the Bulls on Monday, Mitchell registered a game-high 37 points Friday while connecting on seven three-point attempts, which matched his season best. Mitchell is now averaging 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.1 minutes per game to start the 2024-25 regular season.

