Mitchell set the tone early with 15 points in the first quarter and helped the Cavaliers close things out with 25 points in the second half. The All-Pro guard has scored at least 31 points in five of seven games, and his 46 points were tied for the second most in his career. Mitchell is off to a blistering start from the field with a 57.6 percent shooting clip, including 45.5 percent from three on 9.4 3PA\/G. He has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 31.9 points, 5.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.