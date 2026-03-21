Donovan Mitchell News: Drops game-high 27 points in return
Mitchell (eye) had 27 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 victory over New Orleans.
Following a one-game absence with a left eye contusion, the All-Star guard put up a game-high 27 points in his return to action Saturday. Mitchell has now scored at least 17 points in 15 consecutive games, during which he's averaged 25.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 192 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 192 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 192 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 174 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 174 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Donovan Mitchell See More