Donovan Mitchell News: Drops game-high 27 points in return

Mitchell (eye) had 27 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 victory over New Orleans.

Following a one-game absence with a left eye contusion, the All-Star guard put up a game-high 27 points in his return to action Saturday. Mitchell has now scored at least 17 points in 15 consecutive games, during which he's averaged 25.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.