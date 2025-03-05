Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell News: Drops game-high 28 on Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Mitchell had 28 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 139-117 win over the Bulls.

After getting a breather Sunday, Mitchell returned to the court and led all scorers on the night. The All-Star guard has topped 20 points in nine of 11 appearances since the beginning of February, averaging 26.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 boards, 3.0 threes and 0.9 steals and leading the Cavs to a 10-1 record during those contests.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
