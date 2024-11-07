Donovan Mitchell News: Drops team-high 29 in win

Mitchell provided 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 victory over the Pelicans.

The 28-year-old guard led Cleveland in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the sixth time in the last seven games. Mitchell is shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from three-point range over that stretch while averaging 24.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.4 steals, leading the charge for the undefeated Cavs.