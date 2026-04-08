Donovan Mitchell News: Efficient in return
Mitchell posted 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes during the Cavaliers' 122-116 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
Mitchell was given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He started out slow with just four points in the first quarter but shook out of that early funk to score 23 points across the second and third frames and finished as the Cavaliers' leading scorer. It was Mitchell's 34th 30-plus-point game of the season, three of which have come over his last five outings. Over that five-game span, he has averaged 27.6 points on 55.7 percent shooting along with 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 threes over 32.4 minutes per contest.
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