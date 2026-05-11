Donovan Mitchell News: Erupts for 43 points Monday

Mitchell tallied 43 points (13-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 112-103 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell got off to an extremely slow start in this one, scoring just four points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in the first half. However, the star guard erupted for 39 points in the second half, matching Sleepy Floyd for the most points scored in a half during the playoffs in the play-by-play era. Mitchell has reached the 30-point threshold in three consecutive contests and will look to remain productive during Wednesday's Game 5 in Detroit, where the Cavaliers aim to take a 3-2 series lead.