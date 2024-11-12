Donovan Mitchell News: Explodes for 36 points Monday

Mitchell ended Monday's 119-113 win over the Bulls with 36 points (12-26 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals across 35 minutes.

Mitchell recorded a season-high scoring mark and surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time in 2024-25. Perhaps more importantly, Mitchell stepped up when the Cavaliers needed him the most, and he came through for the Cavs to keep the team's winning streak alive. Mitchell remains the undisputed offensive leader for the Cavaliers, and he's putting up 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.