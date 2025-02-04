Donovan Mitchell News: Game-high 31 points vs. Boston

Mitchell tallied 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Celtics.

Mitchell scored 18 of his 31 points in the second half of Tuesday's loss as he and fellow All-Star guard Darius Garland attempted to manoeuvre a Cavaliers comeback against the defending champions. It's the sixth time over his last 10 outings that Mitchell has scored at least 30 points, and over that span he has averaged 28.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 31.7 minutes per game.